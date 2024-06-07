Younger brother charged in killings of 2 men found shot to death at scene of Highland Park house fire

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The younger brother of two men who were found shot to death at the scene of a Highland Park house fire has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to their killings, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, 54-year-old Jeffrey Austwick was arrested at a park in St. Louis early Friday morning. Austwick fled the area in his vehicle following the killings of his two brothers.

Marc Austwick, 63, and John Austwick, 60, were both found dead at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation determined that Jeffrey Austwick, whose listed address was at the home in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West, which was owned by the mother of the three men, who recently passed away.

Officials said they believe Marc and John Austwick arrived at the Park Avenue West home to discuss the property with Jeffrey.

Shortly after their arrival, Jeffrey shot both brothers before setting the house on fire and fleeing the area in his vehicle, authorities said. It is unknown if there was a verbal or physical altercation leading up to the killings.

Jeffrey Austwick remains in custody in Missouri, pending an initial court hearing.

Upon the initial arrival of first responders Wednesday morning, two adult men who were believed to be related were located outside the house with "suspicious injuries," according to police.

The Lake County Coroner's office later confirmed Thursday that the two men both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished by responding firefighters, with no additional victims located inside or outside of the residence, authorities said.

There is currently no further information available.