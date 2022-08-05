Young Mother Shot and Killed While Picking Up Son From Babysitter in Morris

Police have arrested a teenage boy after an hours-long manhunt that began Thursday when he fatally shot a young mother as she picked her son up from a babysitter in Morris, authorities said.

Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood, had just left her job and was picking up her 2-year-old son, Jace, when she was fatally shot. According to the Grundy County State's Attorney's Office, a 16-year-old boy randomly chose to ask Lambert for a ride, and she agreed.

When she went to pick up her son from a babysitter, the teenager allegedly shot her twice in the head. The boy then took off in her car, sending police on a search for the next three hours. Police later tracked the vehicle to Joliet, where the suspect led officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Beverly's best friend since third grade, Myriah Weatherspoon, said she's trying to understand why and how this could happen to someone so selfless and so strong. Despite hardships, Beverly finished college and was focused on building a better life for her baby boy.

"She was always focused on advancing herself and now that she has a son, she wanted a better life for him," Weatherspoon said.

Lambert leaves not only her son, but so many friends and family members, to live through her absence.

"She was really just a beautiful, super loving friend, mother, sister," Weatherspoon said.

The 16-year-old suspect is being held in a detention center in Joliet and is expected in court again on Aug. 18.