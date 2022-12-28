Young Moms Form Special Friendship While Daughters Are Hospitalized

For any parent, a stroll outside with their babies may be a walk in the park. But for Ashianna Moon and Deshayla Gray, it's a different story.

Both of their daughters, Riley and Laiah, have special needs and rely on ventilators to breath.

"Riley has BPD, which is a chronic lung disease," Moon said. "She was born premature at 28 weeks and six days. I had to have an emergency C-section."

Laiah will soon turn 1 and while she was born full term, she has also faced many challenges since she was born.

"She was diagnosed with a rare disorder called CCHS, which means she doesn’t remember to breathe on her own at night," Gray said.

Both Riley and Laiah spent several months at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago. It was a lengthy stay filled with surgeries, tests and intensive therapy. Days before being released from the hospital, some dedicated staff members helped the young moms go for a walk outside along the lake. It was a unique experience for Ashianna and Deshayla, one that brought them together in a special way.

"We both had our own team helping us," said Ashianna. "They helped her get ready, get dressed, get her in the stroller and make the vent portable."

Riley and Laiah were able to feel the lake breeze, play with roses and leaves and enjoy the view.

"They did so good," Gray said. "That was their first time going outside, she'd never been outside yet. It is a whole new view, a sensory thing... I was really excited about it."

A memorable walk for both moms and one that strenthened their bond. One only they can understand.

"I really feel understood because we are kind of going through similar things," Gray said. "If I say something, she doesn’t think I’m just being overly dramatic or blowing things out of proportion. She understands."

"On top of us being parents, we have to be nurses, we have to be therapists to our children," Moon said. "There may be times I’m feeling down and she’ll encourage me."

Riley and Laiah have since been released from La Rabida Childen's Hospital. But they still return multiple times a month for follow-up appointments. In the meantime, the friendship between both families remains strong.

Moon and Gray are committed to staying in touch and making sure their daughters grow together and be cheerleaders for each other as well.