Young Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Head in East Chatham: Police

Chicago police say that a young girl was shot in the head and another man was injured in a shooting near the intersection of 79th Street and Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the girl, who is between the ages of 8 and 10, was riding in a car in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood when she was struck in the head by at least one gunshot.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition, according to police.

The other victim, a man of unknown age, was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. It is unclear at this time whether the man was in the car with the girl at the time of the shooting, or if he was walking nearby.

No suspects are in custody, and no other details were immediately available.

