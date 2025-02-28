Young girl abducted by biological mother earlier this month found safe

A 5-year-old girl reported missing after being abducted by her biological mother two weeks ago has been located.

Chicago police issued the missing person's alert on Wednesday night, but provided an update Thursday that the child had been found.

According to police, Terianna Miller had been last seen by her grandmother, who has custody of her, on Feb. 12 when she was dropped off at school at around 12 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Lavergne Avenue. Terianna was then abducted by her biological mother, who does not have custody rights, at the end of the school day.

Terianna's biological mother stopped taking her to school, and her whereabouts were unknown as of Wednesday, police said.

Chicago police did not provide an update on where the girl was located Thursday.