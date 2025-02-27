Young girl abducted by biological mother earlier this month, Chicago police say

A 5-year-old girl is missing after being abducted by her biological mother two weeks ago, police said.

According to police, Terianna Miller was last seen by her grandmother, who has custody of her, on Feb. 12 when she was dropped off at school at around 12 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Lavergne Avenue. Terianna was then abducted by her biological mother, who does not have custody rights, at the end of the school day.

Terianna's biological mother has since stopped taking her to school, and her whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Terianna was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a light blue polo shirt and dark blue uniform pants. She is approximately 42 inches tall and weighs 40 lbs., according to the missing persons report.

Anyone who sees Terianna or has information is asked to call CPD's Area Four Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-8251.