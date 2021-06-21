Young Father Killed in Shooting During Chicago's Puerto Rican Day Parade

A memorial in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood continued to grow Monday in remembrance of a man who was fatally shot during the city's Puerto Rican People's Day Parade.

Gyovanny "Gyo" Arzuaga, 24, was shot at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday while riding in a car on West Division Street near North Kedzie Avenue when, according to police, a crash occurred.

A large group surrounded the car Arzuaga was in, and some people then started beating his wife, who was driving the car at the time, authorities said.

"Then the male comes out. And he's almost on top of her," said Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives with the Chicago Police Department. "And then you see that second suspect clearly just holding a gun shooting him in the head, almost execution style.”

Arzuaga sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His wife was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Extremely graphic video of the shooting has widely circulated on social media, with many expressing outrage regarding Arzuaga's death.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC 5 she was in the area when the shooting happened, and doesn't understand how a traffic collision suddenly turned into a family's tragedy.

"I feared for our safety," she said. "This is our community. This violence needs to end already. Our youth is being killed. Our babies are being killed."

No one was in custody as Area Four detectives continued to investigate late Monday.