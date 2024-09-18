Young child helps to save mother's life by calling for help during medical emergency in Skokie

A 5-year-old Skokie girl is being recognized for her quick action and bravery after she calmly called for help while her mother was suffering a medical emergency in May.

On May 28, Jessica Reddick was at home with her daughter, Zoey, when she passed out.

Reddick is diagnosed with Graves' disease and began to suffer a medical emergency. Zoey calmly called 911 and explained that her mother had passed out, giving the dispatcher all the necessary information for a timely response.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and Reddick was given necessary treatment. Reddick thanked her daughter for her quick action.

"We taught her, if something happens to mommy, remain calm and call for help, and she did just that," Reddick told NBC Chicago. "Without her calling 911, I may not be here to tell my story."

Zoey will be honored by the Skokie Police Department for her life-saving quick action on Sept. 25.