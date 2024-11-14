Young Chicago student spreads love through art for World Kindness Day

A young Chicago girl is spreading love through her art on World Kindness Day, using her creativity to convey kindness to friends, neighbors and strangers alike.

Olivia Bosse has been coloring and making signs to spread positivity and love to Chicagoans since last week.

“I wanted to do the signs because I thought people would like it a lot,” she said. “I just want them to be happy.”

The signs are filled with different messages, such as "you are great" and "you are beautiful."

Olivia’s mom told NBC Chicago they put the signs up on Election Day up and down the Southport Avenue corridor, and it all started as part of a service project at her elementary school.

“I don’t know what’s my favorite word, but I really like kind words, like 'I love you' and stuff,” she said.

Elizabeth Weiland said her daughter, who has chronic kidney disease, has always put others first and knows that one act of kindness could change the world.

“One of the service projects for her school was to demonstrate being caring and we came up with the idea creating these signs that would be inspirational to our community to make them feel good about themselves and want to help other people,” Weiland said.

Weiland shared her daughter’s kind gesture on social media and the comments started pouring in.

“People were saying that this is the generation we have to inspire, this is the people that are going to make the difference,” Weiland said.

Weiland said it's a valuable message that has gone a long way.

“Taking any opportunity to spread that message to your children and give them the opportunity to share that with others is a beautiful thing,” Weiland said. “Take a couple of minutes to talk to your children about how you can be kind to strangers or how you can be kind to friends and family, and they might really run with it.”