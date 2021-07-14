west rogers park

Young Boy Struck, Killed by Vehicle While Riding Bike on West Rogers Park Sidewalk

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Wednesday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 8 p.m., a 48-year-old man was driving a Toyota in the 7300 block of North Sacramento Avenue when he struck the boy riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

The boy was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified.

The CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

