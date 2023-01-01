9-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Being Shot on Far South Side

A 9-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on the city's Far South Side, according to officials.

Officials said the boy was shot in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. and went into traumatic arrest.

BREAKING: A 9-year-old child has been shot in a home in 9400 Block of S. Wallace @ChicagoCAPS22

The child has been transported to @ComerChildrens Hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route. Further details to follow. @Area2Detectives investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/ZIq3yvd0wp — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 2, 2023

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.