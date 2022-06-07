You Tested Negative For COVID, But Still Have a Cough. Are You Contagious?

So, you tested negative for COVID-19, but still have a cough. Are you considered contagious?

According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, coughs can linger up to a month after testing positive for the virus even if a patient isn't contagious anymore.

"The cough tends to be what lingers," Arwady said. "That doesn't mean that you're still infectious. It's that you've had a lot of inflammation in your airways and the cough is your body's attempt to sort of continue to expel any potential invader and allow it to calm down. So...I would not consider you contagious."

Typically, COVID patients aren't contagious after "a couple of weeks," Arwady added. However, she noted that if a patient continues to have a cough, a mask is recommended, though face coverings are currently encouraged indoors across Chicago.

"I would keep wearing the mask, which of course we recommend universally indoors anyway right now, and if you're exposed again, do you need to quarantine because of your cough? I would say no," Arwady said.

For some people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple weeks. For others, it may cause no symptoms at all. The virus can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia and death, for some.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following are symptoms of a COVID infection:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

It remains unclear if certain symptoms are associated with BA.2.12.1 infections. However, when it comes to BA.2, some symptoms seem to largely mirror a small number of symptoms commonly reported in omicron infections, including cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.

According to the CDC, COVID symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

But guidelines state those who were exposed should watch for symptoms until at least 10 days after the last close contact with someone who had COVID.

So, when are you contagious?

"A person with COVID-19 is considered infectious starting two days before they develop symptoms, or two days before the date of their positive test if they do not have symptoms," according to the CDC.

Regardless of symptoms, those who test positive are advised to take specific precautions for at least 10 days.