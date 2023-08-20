You don't have to wait until Starbuck's fall menu release to enjoy pumpkin spice. Here's how to get an early taste

While fall -- the season known for apple cider, hayrides and pumpkin spice --- hasn't started yet, if you're already craving Starbuck's fall menu items, you don't have to wait any longer.

While Starbucks has yet to release its fall lineup, fans of its Pumpkin Spice drink can purchase a variety of items that are already available in stores, such as coffees, creamers, K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground coffee.

Among the coffee and creamers for the fall season are:

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee in K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer,

Starbucks Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink

Both Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee and Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee are also available in K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground.

More information on the Pumpkin Spice Lattes can be found on the Starbucks website.