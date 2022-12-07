You may have seen posts on social media urging people to send Christmas cards to "A Recovering American Soldier" this holiday season, but according to U.S. officials, such cards can't actually be sent to anyone.

Various forms of the social media claim have circulated this season, asking people to send cards to "A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center." Many include an inaccurate address - 6900 Georgia Ave., NW Washington, DC - and ask people to copy and paste the message to their feeds to encourage others to do the same.

The only problem is, such letters can't actually be sent anywhere.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, mail can only be sent to servicemembers "if you have the name and address."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"This practice is prohibited due to the risks facing deployed military forces," the USPS website reads. "Previous programs that allowed people to send mail to service members unknown to them were discontinued following the terrorist attacks of 2001. This includes the 'Any Service Member, Any Wounded Warrior, Any Soldier, Sailor, Airman or Marine' mail program for military personnel. Mail to 'Any Service Member' will not be delivered."

It's not the first time such messages have surfaced.

In 2016, Walter Reed Arm Medical Center issued a notice, saying similar messages appear every year.

"Every year there is a Facebook Post that goes viral asking citizens to send Holiday Cards for service members, veterans and families receiving care to Walter Reed Army Medical Center," the facility wrote on Facebook at the time. "Walter Reed Army Medical Center, on Georgia Ave closed more than 5 years ago. Any cards sent to 6900 Georgia Ave addressed to "Any Soldier," or to "A Recovering American Soldier" will be returned to sender because the address no longer exists."

The center asked those who see the message to "please help us by responding to correct it."

For those who do wish to help a soldier for the holiday season, the medical facility encourages donations to the American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes of the NCR, once known as the Holiday Mail for Heroes program.

Donations and holiday cards are accepted as part of the program.

According to the Red Cross, however, “while the donated cards and personal messages are appreciated, collecting [specific] items, better serves the need of our local military and veteran community.”

What are the suggested donations?

Items recommended for donation include things like unopened/unwrapped toiletries, low-value gift cards to chain restaurants and entertainment, individually wrapped snacks and new clothing items.

Donations can be mailed to:

Attention: Holidays for Heroes

American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region

8550 Arlington Blvd.

Fairfax, VA 22031