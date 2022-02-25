You Can Ride Navy Pier's Ferris Wheel for Free Monday – If You Do One Simple Thing

In celebration of the end to Chicago's mask mandate, Navy Pier will be offering free rides on its iconic Centennial Wheel Monday.

But there's a catch - a small one at that.

In order to receive a free ride, you'll need to flash your smile.

As part of the "Smile to Ride" event, guests who flash their long-hidden smiles will receive a free souvenir photo of their smiling face, according to a news release. The pictures will then be displayed on the hub of the Ferris wheel throughout March.

As Chicago and Illinois both plan to rescind mask requirements Monday, Navy Pier's president says the lifting of COVID mandates is certainly something to smile about.

“We could all use a smile, so Navy Pier is encouraging guests to show off their toothy grins, sly smirks, and all-out ear-to-ears for the entire city to see," Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a statement.

Free rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.