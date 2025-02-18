Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The new owner of former Chicago Bull Michael Jordan's 37,000 square-foot Highland Park mansion is offering the property up for rent this spring, calling it "The Ultimate March Madness Retreat."

The rental posting comes a month after John Cooper, the property's owner said guests could "co-own" the property at $1 million per share.

The rental, listed by Carrie McCormick of @Properties, shows the nine-bedroom, 15.5 bathroom property dubbed "Champions Point" is available to rent on a short-term lease, with a month-long stay at $230,000.

"Champions Point is a sports lover's sanctuary, featuring a regulation-sized basketball court, championship-level putting green, tennis court, fitness center, and gaming areas," the listing said. "Designed for seamless entertainment and relaxation, the estate also boasts a circular infinity pool, state-of-the-art theatre, wine cellar, and cigar room-all curated for the ultimate elevated lifestyle experience."

The listing also describes the 7.39 acre property as "The Ultimate March Madness Retreat," where guests can "watch every buzzer-beater, Cinderella story, and championship moment unfold in your private sports haven."

"Whether you're courtside in your own regulation-sized indoor basketball arena, hosting an epic viewing party in the state-of-the-art theatre, or celebrating victories in the luxury cigar lounge and wine cellar, every moment at Champions Point is designed for those who demand excellence-on and off the court," the listing said.

Photos of the rental listing show multiple rooms with televisions, pool tables, as well as a gym, tennis court and basketball court.

It wasn't immediately clear what dates the listing was available for, and the leasing agent did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The 2025 March Madness NCAA basketball tournament begins Sunday, March 16 with Selection Sunday.

The full rental listing can be viewed here.