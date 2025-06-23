illinois news

You can now drive a golf cart on the street in this Chicago suburb

The golf carts, or non-highway vehicles, must meet strict safety requirements, including lights, seat belts, reflectors, turn signals, and a slow-moving vehicle emblem

A white golf cart stands on a stone path against the backdrop of a golf course
Getty Images (Stock photo)

Beep beep: You can now drive a golf cart on the street - legally -- in at least one Chicago suburb.

A new ordinance recently adopted by the Village of East Dundee will allow golf carts on "designated" village roads, according to a post from village officials. The change was passed during a June 16 meeting, the village said, after updated provisions in the Illinois Vehicle Code that "permit municipalities to regulate local non-highway vehicle use."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The new ordinance allows licensed drivers 18 years and older to operate "non-highway vehicles," like golf carts or utility task vehicles on any village road with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Those vehicles must carry mandatory insurance and be registered, the village said.

Children under eight riding in the golf cart must be accompanied by an adult, in addition to the driver, who is at least 21-years-old. Children under two-years-old must be in a rear-facing seat, village officials said.

While golf carts will be permitted on certain village streets, they will not be allowed on sidewalks or bike trails. They are not permitted on any other township, county or state roads, the village said, expect to cross at the following intersections on Illinois Route 72:

  • North & South Van Buren Street
  • King Avenue
  • Howard Avenue

According to report from Shaw Local, other nearby communities such as Fox River GroveMaple Park and McHenry, also allow golf carts on local roads.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

illinois news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us