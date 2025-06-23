Beep beep: You can now drive a golf cart on the street - legally -- in at least one Chicago suburb.

A new ordinance recently adopted by the Village of East Dundee will allow golf carts on "designated" village roads, according to a post from village officials. The change was passed during a June 16 meeting, the village said, after updated provisions in the Illinois Vehicle Code that "permit municipalities to regulate local non-highway vehicle use."

The new ordinance allows licensed drivers 18 years and older to operate "non-highway vehicles," like golf carts or utility task vehicles on any village road with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Those vehicles must carry mandatory insurance and be registered, the village said.

Children under eight riding in the golf cart must be accompanied by an adult, in addition to the driver, who is at least 21-years-old. Children under two-years-old must be in a rear-facing seat, village officials said.

While golf carts will be permitted on certain village streets, they will not be allowed on sidewalks or bike trails. They are not permitted on any other township, county or state roads, the village said, expect to cross at the following intersections on Illinois Route 72:

North & South Van Buren Street

King Avenue

Howard Avenue

According to report from Shaw Local, other nearby communities such as Fox River Grove, Maple Park and McHenry, also allow golf carts on local roads.