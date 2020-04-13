You Can Now Buy Hand Sanitizer From Chicago’s KOVAL Distillery

Chicagoans in need of hand sanitizer can now buy one-gallon jugs from Ravenswood's KOVAL Distillery.

The distillery, which started making sanitizer at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, initially donated shipments to first responders and others in need.

But as of April 10, KOVAL began selling to the public.

One gallon jugs cost $45 and can be ordered on the distillery's website.

We're excited to announce that KOVAL will open up orders of hand sanitizer to the public starting today!



We're currently only able to process a minimum order of 1 case (4 gal each). As much as we'd love to, we can't accommodate individual gallon or half-cases at this time. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/DAkOj5VC1z — KOVAL Distillery (@kovaldistillery) April 10, 2020

Much larger quantities are also available including a 55-gallon drum that costs $2,250 and a 270 gallon that goes for $11,000.