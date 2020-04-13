You Can Now Buy Hand Sanitizer From Chicago’s KOVAL Distillery

Chicagoans in need of hand sanitizer can now buy one-gallon jugs from Ravenswood's KOVAL Distillery.
The distillery, which started making sanitizer at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, initially donated shipments to first responders and others in need.
But as of April 10, KOVAL began selling to the public.
One gallon jugs cost $45 and can be ordered on the distillery's website.
Much larger quantities are also available including a 55-gallon drum that costs $2,250 and a 270 gallon that goes for $11,000.