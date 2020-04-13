koval distillery

You Can Now Buy Hand Sanitizer From Chicago’s KOVAL Distillery

One gallon jugs cost $45 and can be ordered on the distillery's website

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicagoans in need of hand sanitizer can now buy one-gallon jugs from Ravenswood's KOVAL Distillery.

The distillery, which started making sanitizer at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, initially donated shipments to first responders and others in need.

But as of April 10, KOVAL began selling to the public.

One gallon jugs cost $45 and can be ordered on the distillery's website.

Much larger quantities are also available including a 55-gallon drum that costs $2,250 and a 270 gallon that goes for $11,000.

This article tagged under:

koval distilleryhand sanitizer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us