You Can Now Buy Chicago-Style Popcorn Garrett Mix in Grocery Stores

Garrett Mix, the Chicago-style popcorn residents have been munching on for more than 70 years, will now be sold in stores.
It's a first for the company's most popular popcorn recipe, a press release says.
“For years, generations of our fans have requested for us to bring Garrett Popcorn closer to their homes,” owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops Megan Chody said in a press release.
CheeseCorn and Garrett Mix is now available in Jewel-Osco, in individual 5 oz. and 6 oz. bags, respectively.
The two styles of popcorn will join Garrett's S'mores, Simply Strawberry, Simply Cocoa and Simply Matcha recipes, also sold in grocery stores.