You Can Ice Skate Inside Wrigley Field This Winter — But That's Not All You Can Do There

Ever dreamt of running the bases at Wrigley Field? Well, you can't quite do that this winter. But you can go ice skating in the outfield.

Lacing up not your thing? How about riding ice bumper cars, or going ice tubing inside the stadium instead?

While it's not the North Pole, it may look (and feel) like that. It's all part of Winterland at Gallagher Way, which this year includes a number of activities that take place inside the Friendly Confines.

In previous years, an ice rink was located adjacent to the historic ballpark in Gallagher Way, the release notes. But this time around, the 12,000 square foot rink will actually be moved inside, tucked neatly in right field.

Carnival games, ice tubing, an ice slide and the "Infield Express train" will also grace field, along with holiday music, festive food, beverages and more.

Winterland guests will also have the opportunity to rent chalets, and make reservations at a new dining option called The Lodge -- "an après-ski style lodge featuring unique beverage offerings and firepits," the release says.

The holiday celebrations will stretch beyond the ballpark, too. Additional family-friendly festivities include a new carousel, the return of Santa’s Workshop -- which lets guests take pictures with Santa -- market vendors, as well as food and beverage options on Gallagher Way.

Alongside these attractions, the Christkindlesmarkt will make it's annual comeback. Inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, the traditional European market features authentic German food and drinks, shopping, live entertainment and more.

Hours, Dates and Tickets

Winterland begins Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 8. Admission to Gallagher Way activities, including the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville and Santa’s Workshop, will be free.

Tickets, priced at $5, will be required for access to the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland. Tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. Thursday here. Attraction tickets will also be required to get on rides and to skate on the rink, according to officials.

Winterland will operate 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.