day of the dead

You Can Have a ‘Do-it-Yourself' Day of the Dead Family Celebration

NBCUniversal, Inc.

During an interview about the National Museum of Mexican Art's Virtual Day of the Dead Exhibition, Cesareo Moreno talked about the importance of honoring and celebrating your ancestors.

He offers a few suggestions. Here is a transcript of his comments:

"The time we have now, maybe with life slowed down somewhat, it's a great time to really think about your past. Think about your family: your aunts, your uncles, your cousins, your grandparents, or your parents who are no longer here.

Local

Chicago French Bulldog Rescue 3 mins ago

French Bulldog Puppies Rescued in Chicago Caught in International Controversy

Taste of Pilsen 55 mins ago

Taste of Pilsen Transforms Into To-Go Event During Pandemic

"How often do we talk about them? I think it's very important that we talk about them, we say their names, and we teach the stories and pass them on to the next generation.

"This is a perfect time for us to open up those photo albums. Take those photos out on the kitchen table, and sit your kids around, and other nieces and nephews, and tell them the stories.

"Tell them about the personalities, tell them about the things that these individuals did that, basically, oftentimes led us to where we are, and having what we have.

"We need to hang onto this history. History is too easily rewritten or erased, and I think it's up to every family to keep that history alive, keep it viable.

"And that's how we bring them back for Day of the Dead. That's how we have them visit us, by sharing their stories, and we keep them alive."

This article tagged under:

day of the dead
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us