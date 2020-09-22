You Can Have a ‘Do-it-Yourself' Day of the Dead Family Celebration

During an interview about the National Museum of Mexican Art's Virtual Day of the Dead Exhibition, Cesareo Moreno talked about the importance of honoring and celebrating your ancestors.

He offers a few suggestions. Here is a transcript of his comments:

"The time we have now, maybe with life slowed down somewhat, it's a great time to really think about your past. Think about your family: your aunts, your uncles, your cousins, your grandparents, or your parents who are no longer here.

"How often do we talk about them? I think it's very important that we talk about them, we say their names, and we teach the stories and pass them on to the next generation.

"This is a perfect time for us to open up those photo albums. Take those photos out on the kitchen table, and sit your kids around, and other nieces and nephews, and tell them the stories.

"Tell them about the personalities, tell them about the things that these individuals did that, basically, oftentimes led us to where we are, and having what we have.

"We need to hang onto this history. History is too easily rewritten or erased, and I think it's up to every family to keep that history alive, keep it viable.

"And that's how we bring them back for Day of the Dead. That's how we have them visit us, by sharing their stories, and we keep them alive."