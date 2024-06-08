You can get free ice cream at Kroger, Mariano's on one day in June. Here's how to claim this sweet deal

Who can say no to free ice cream?

As the official start to summer nears and the temperatures creep up, it's a popular treat to help you cool down but also satisfy the craving for something sweet.

To kick off the season and celebrate the summer solstice, Kroger, the parent company of Mariano's, will be dishing out a whole lot of ice cream. On June 20, the day of the year with the most sunlight, Kroger will give away 50 pints of ice cream for each of the day's 900 minutes of sunlight.

If you don't live by a Kroger-branded store, don't worry.

The offer is redeemable at many chains within Kroger's family of stores. In the Chicago area, you can visit one of Mariano's 44 locations or Food 4 Less, which has roughly 10 stores in the region.

Kroger itself does have locations in Bourbonnais, Ottawa, Streator and LaPorte, Indiana.

So, how do you get the deal?

To claim your free pint of Kroger brand ice cream, you'll need to visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com and download a single-use digital coupon.

But you'll only be able to download it on June 20, which is a Thursday. If you're interested already, you'll want to claim your coupon sooner than later that day. Kroger warns the offer will only be available while supplies last.

Once you have the coupon, you'll be able to redeem it at any of the aforementioned chains above. In the ice cream aisle, you'll have plenty of flavors to choose from.

Here are some of Kroger's many options:

Triple Brownie, Cookies n Cream, French Vanilla, Chocolate Cookie Crumble, Orange Cream, Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Chip and Tie Dye Burst, which features swirls of vanilla, cherry and blue moon.

The promotion is valid in all states except California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia.