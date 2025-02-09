You can get free coffee at Starbucks on Monday. Here's how

The start of the work week can be tiring, and this upcoming Monday could be especially more so than usual.

With the Super Bowl taking place, Americans might find themselves awake later than normal on Sunday. Because Monday could be a struggle for some, Starbucks is offering a much needed pick-me-up.

Starbucks Rewards members can get a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee at any time throughout the day.

Here's how to claim your complementary beverage:

First, if you're not a member of the rewards program, you'll need to sign up. You can do so online or through the Starbucks app.

Rewards members will find the "Starbucks Monday" coupon in the app prior to placing their order. Rewards members who place their order in store or in the drive-thru can inform their barista they're redeeming the "Starbucks Monday" coupon, according to the company.

The offer is valid at all company-operated and participating licensed stores in the U.S.