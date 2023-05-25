You Can Get Discounted Gas at Circle K Today if You Fill Up During This 3-Hour Window

Drivers in the Chicago area and across parts of the Midwest will have a chance to fill up for less Thursday, but only between a narrow three-hour window at Circle K gas stations.

In honor of the self-described "Circle K National Fuel Day," Circle K will give customers 40 cents off every gallon of fuel for those who fill up between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

The deal will be available at participating Circle K-branded gas stations, according to the company, which says customers can "fuel up and receive the deal directly at the pump." Most locations will also be handing out "a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season."

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, senior vice president of global fuels for Circle K, said in a statement. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

The deal will only be available while supplies lasts and "the price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time," according to Circle K.

A list of participating locations can be found here.