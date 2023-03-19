Alleged Drunk Driver Causes Crash, Sending 4 Vehicles Into Creek: Yorkville Police

An alleged drunk driver was taken into custody and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision that sent four vehicles into a creek Sunday afternoon, Yorkville police said.

The crash was reported at around 4:18 p.m. in the area of Illinois Route 47 North of Galena Road. According to authorities, a 44-year-old Aurora man was traveling northbound on Route 47 when he crossed the center line and sideswiped two vehicles. That same driver then struck a fourth vehicle head-on, police said. Multiple victims told authorities they veered off in the direction of a nearby creek in an attempt to avoid being struck, according to police. At the time of the crash, the water level in the creek was "very low," authorities said.

Four people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, while two others were released on scene. The driver of the first vehicle, Jose Montenegro-Garcia, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being booked at the Kendall County Sheriff's office.