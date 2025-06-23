Yoga, Pilates and more: A list of free workout classes in Chicago this summer

Summer has officially started, which means Chicago is now hosting a multitude of free fitness events.

As the city’s wellness and fitness community continues to grow, workout events have taken over the summer calendar.

Rise Pilates Club, a series of free sunrise Pilates classes led by the influencer Olivia Santelli, welcomes hundreds to Chicago's Oak Street Beach every Friday. With other free workout events offered in Millennium Park, Navy Pier and more, there are plenty of opportunities for people to work out together -- for free.

Here's a list of free workout events going on in Chicago throughout the summer"

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

Every Saturday from May 17-August 30 (except on July 5)

8-11:45 a.m. in Millennium Park

Series of 45-minute workouts including Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zumba

Full schedule of their workouts can be found here

Navy Pier Fitness Events

Every Tuesday night from June 3 – Aug. 26

6 – 8:30 p.m. at City Stage Polk Bros Park From 6-7 p.m. there is Rush Hour Cardio – a full-body workout inspired by Zumba and Jazzercise (More information here and waiver here) From 7:30-8:30 p.m. there is Sunset Yoga (More information here and waiver here)



Gallagher Way Morning Workouts

Every weekday morning

Typically from 7-8 a.m. at Wrigley Field

Different fitness classes offered each day: Mondays: HIIT with Movement Gyms Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga with Five Keys Yoga Wednesday: HIIT with CrossTown Fitness Fridays: Dance Cardio and Sculpt with Free MVMT

At 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, they also have "Run Club with Movement Gyms"

A full updated schedule can be found here

The Green at 320

Offer different workout classes and run clubs Monday through Thursday Mondays 11 – 11:45 a.m. – Yoga Sculpt Tuesdays 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Pilates Wednesdays 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. – Cardio Bootcamp Wednesdays 5:45 pm – 6:45 p.m. – 320 Run Club Thursdays 8-8:45 a.m. – Morning Yoga

In the Green at 320, located at 320 South Canal St.

Full schedule of class times and offerings can be found here

Goddess and the Baker, Yoga + Pilates + Coffee

Offers workout classes and free house coffee or cold brew after

In 165 W. Superior on The Lawn 8 a.m. on Tuesdays – Yoga by Yoga Now 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays – Mat Pilates by Motus Fitness 9 a.m. on Saturdays – Yoga by Motus Fitness

More information here

Lakefront workouts with SweatPals: Monday AM

Every Monday at 6:30 a.m.

In Theater on the Lake

Rotating roster of workouts and wellness experiences ranging from yoga to HIT and meditation to mobility

More information here

Line-Dance and Strength-Training Workouts by MADDY & Dr. C

· Every Tuesday morning from June 3-Oct. 28

9:30-10:30 a.m. in Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub (839 W. 79th St.)

Reserve a spot here

Move with Josie

· Mat Pilates sunset classes every Tuesday at 6 pm

· On Oak Street Beach · Register here

Strength in the City and Rise Pilates Club

Lakefront Sunrise Pilates classes every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

Led by Olivia Santelli

At Theater on the Lake, 2401 North Lake Shore Dr.

Save a spot here

The Space Between, Awake + Alive

Wednesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. starting June 11

At Oak Street Beach

Sunrise meditation, stretching and a cold plunge, more here

Patagonia Yoga Classes

Yoga Classes each Thursday from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

In their Fulton Market Location (1115 W. Fulton Market)

Find their updated schedule here

Rise Pilates Club by Olivia Santelli

Friday mornings from May 30 – Aug. 8,

6-7:45 a.m. at Oak Street Beach

Pilates classes for all levels. Sign up here

Yoga in the Park by Forth Studio

Every Friday until Aug. 22

7 a.m. at Unity Park in Logan Square

Reserve a spot here

Sunset Yoga by Meghan Olivia

Yoga Flow and sound bath after

At 6:45 p.m. on Sundays

On Oak Street Concrete Beach

Register here

Sunday Morning Club

At 11 a.m. every Sunday during the summer

Sunday Morning Club offers a variety of fitness and wellness events

Events and locations vary by week

For more up to date information check their Instagram page

Lakeside Sunrise and Sunset Pilates by The Friendwork Collective