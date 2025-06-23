Health & Wellness

Yoga, Pilates and more: A list of free workout classes in Chicago this summer

By Marina Mendoza

Summer has officially started, which means Chicago is now hosting a multitude of free fitness events.

As the city’s wellness and fitness community continues to grow, workout events have taken over the summer calendar.

Rise Pilates Club, a series of free sunrise Pilates classes led by the influencer Olivia Santelli, welcomes hundreds to Chicago's Oak Street Beach every Friday. With other free workout events offered in Millennium Park, Navy Pier and more, there are plenty of opportunities for people to work out together -- for free.

Here's a list of free workout events going on in Chicago throughout the summer"

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

  • Every Saturday from May 17-August 30 (except on July 5)
  • 8-11:45 a.m. in Millennium Park
  • Series of 45-minute workouts including Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zumba
  • Full schedule of their workouts can be found here

Navy Pier Fitness Events

  • Every Tuesday night from June 3 – Aug. 26
  • 6 – 8:30 p.m. at City Stage Polk Bros Park
    • From 6-7 p.m. there is Rush Hour Cardio – a full-body workout inspired by Zumba and Jazzercise (More information here and waiver here)
    • From 7:30-8:30 p.m. there is Sunset Yoga (More information here and waiver here)

Gallagher Way Morning Workouts

  • Every weekday morning
  • Typically from 7-8 a.m. at Wrigley Field
  • Different fitness classes offered each day:
    • Mondays: HIIT with Movement Gyms
    • Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga with Five Keys Yoga
    • Wednesday: HIIT with CrossTown Fitness
    • Fridays: Dance Cardio and Sculpt with Free MVMT
  • At 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, they also have "Run Club with Movement Gyms"
  • A full updated schedule can be found here

The Green at 320

  • Offer different workout classes and run clubs Monday through Thursday
    • Mondays 11 – 11:45 a.m. – Yoga Sculpt
    • Tuesdays 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Pilates
    • Wednesdays 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. – Cardio Bootcamp
    • Wednesdays 5:45 pm – 6:45 p.m. – 320 Run Club
    • Thursdays 8-8:45 a.m. – Morning Yoga
  • In the Green at 320, located at 320 South Canal St.
  • Full schedule of class times and offerings can be found here

Goddess and the Baker, Yoga + Pilates + Coffee

  • Offers workout classes and free house coffee or cold brew after
  • In 165 W. Superior on The Lawn
    • 8 a.m. on Tuesdays – Yoga by Yoga Now
    • 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays – Mat Pilates by Motus Fitness
    • 9 a.m. on Saturdays – Yoga by Motus Fitness
  • More information here

Lakefront workouts with SweatPals: Monday AM

  • Every Monday at 6:30 a.m.
  • In Theater on the Lake
  • Rotating roster of workouts and wellness experiences ranging from yoga to HIT and meditation to mobility
  • More information here

Line-Dance and Strength-Training Workouts by MADDY & Dr. C

  • · Every Tuesday morning from June 3-Oct. 28
  • 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub (839 W. 79th St.)
  • Reserve a spot here

Move with Josie

· Mat Pilates sunset classes every Tuesday at 6 pm

· On Oak Street Beach · Register here

Strength in the City and Rise Pilates Club

  • Lakefront Sunrise Pilates classes every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.
  • Led by Olivia Santelli
  • At Theater on the Lake, 2401 North Lake Shore Dr.
  • Save a spot here

The Space Between, Awake + Alive

  • Wednesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. starting June 11
  • At Oak Street Beach
  • Sunrise meditation, stretching and a cold plunge, more here

Patagonia Yoga Classes

  • Yoga Classes each Thursday from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • In their Fulton Market Location (1115 W. Fulton Market)
  • Find their updated schedule here

Rise Pilates Club by Olivia Santelli

  • Friday mornings from May 30 – Aug. 8,
  • 6-7:45 a.m. at Oak Street Beach
  • Pilates classes for all levels. Sign up here

Yoga in the Park by Forth Studio

  • Every Friday until Aug. 22
  • 7 a.m. at Unity Park in Logan Square
  • Reserve a spot here

Sunset Yoga by Meghan Olivia

  • Yoga Flow and sound bath after
  • At 6:45 p.m. on Sundays
  • On Oak Street Concrete Beach
  • Register here

Sunday Morning Club

  • At 11 a.m. every Sunday during the summer
  • Sunday Morning Club offers a variety of fitness and wellness events
  • Events and locations vary by week
  • For more up to date information check their Instagram page

Lakeside Sunrise and Sunset Pilates by The Friendwork Collective

  • In Oak Street Beach Concrete
  • Sunrise classes start at 7:30 a.m. and sunset classes are at 6:30 p.m.
  • View updated class dates and sign-up here

Health & Wellness
