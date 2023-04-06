Yoán Moncada Not in White Sox Lineup After Hitting Foot With Foul Ball

Yoán Moncada to miss Giants series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yoán Moncada will sit his first game of the season on Thursday, one day after fouling a ball off his foot. The White Sox third baseman is not in the team’s lineup as they try to win their series against the Giants.

Moncada was in obvious pain after taking the foul ball off his foot in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game. He hung in the batter's box and ended up getting a hit, but after rounding first base, Moncada appeared to be in even more pain. He sat on the ground for several minutes while trainers examined him, but once again gutted through the pain to remain in the game. Three innings later he looked no worse for wear. Moncada ripped an RBI single with the bases loaded. It’s unclear at this time whether his foot got worse overnight, and whether it will keep him out for any extended period of time.

So far, Moncada has been one of the team’s best hitters. In the early goings, he’s slashing .440/.462/.840 with two homers and five RBI.

Hanser Alberto will start at third in Moncada’s place. It’s Alberto’s first start of the year, but he’s appeared in three games.

The White Sox also lost Eloy Jiménez to injury Wednesday morning. The team placed him on the 10-Day IL with a hamstring strain and they expect him to be out for two to three weeks.

