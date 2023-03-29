Yoán Moncada Injury Won't Stop Him From Playing White Sox Opening Day

Yoán Moncada clear to play on Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yoán Moncada is officially good to go for Opening Day. There was some uncertainty about whether or not the third baseman would be healthy enough to play when the White Sox open their season against the Astros on Thursday, but GM Rick Hahn put those concerns to bed.

Hahn says Yoan Moncada is good to go for tomorrow. #WhiteSox — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) March 29, 2023

Moncada left Sunday’s spring training game early with lower back stiffness and was officially considered day-to-day. He didn’t play in either of the White Sox’ final two spring games on Monday and Tuesday.

Moncada had an injury scare when he was playing for Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic, too. He collided with a teammate in the field and left Cuba’s final game of the tournament early. When he returned to the White Sox, Moncada assured the media that the injury wasn’t a big deal.

“It wasn't serious,” Moncada said through team interpreter Billy Russo. “It was just a bruise from the hit. I felt good right away.”

Both incidents have had fans worried that Moncada was headed for a repeat of 2022, when he missed the first month-plus of the season due to an oblique injury. When he finally made his debut, Moncada was never able to get in a groove at the plate and arguably had the worst season of his career. Looking back, Moncada has said he believes he tried to rush back from that injury too quickly. Now, he believes the key to his success is to simply stay healthy.

“If I am able to stay healthy, I know I’m going to get results,” Moncada said. “It's just that. My focus right now is to keep my body fresh and stay healthy throughout the whole season, because if I’m on the field, I know I can do good things. But if I'm not, there's nothing I can do. I'm certainly sure that I'm going to be able to perform, but I need to stay healthy.”

Moncada finished the World Baseball Classic on a tear and was named to the WBC All-Tournament Team. Over the course of the entire tournament, Moncada hit .435 with four doubles, one home run, five RBI, four runs scored and a 1.258 OPS.

