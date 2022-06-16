Yes, You Can Still Apply for Chicago's Free Gas, Transit Card Program. Here's How

Officials in Chicago say that thousands of gas and transit cards have been given out as part of a $12.5 million program, but thousands have yet to be given away in future lotteries.

Chicago Moves, an assistance program dedicated to providing financial relief amid escalating inflation and fuel prices in the U.S., is aiming to give gift cards for free gas or public transit access to city residents in need of transportation assistance.

According to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, approximately 10,000 gas cards have already been distributed, or are awaiting pickup at City Hall. Another 25,000 transit cards and 10,000 gas cards will soon be given out as well.

“The robust response to our Chicago Moves program demonstrates the vast need for this kind of assistance,” Lightfoot said. “People are experiencing economic hardship due to the skyrocketing inflation and cost of gas, but the city is committed to providing continued financial relief to combat these challenging times.”

More than 90,000 Chicago residents have submitted applications for the program, but applications are still open.

Here is the info you need to know:

Who is Eligible to Apply for the Program?

Here are the eligibility requirements for the program:

-Be a resident of the city, age 18 or older.

-Meet specific income requirements.

-Have a valid email address

-Gas card recipients will also need to have a valid and current city sticker on their vehicles.

How Can I Apply?

Residents have two options. Officials recommend using the Chicago Moves website, but residents can also visit Chicago Public Library branch locations for paper applications.

How Will Cards be Distributed?

According to city officials, 75% of the cards will be given to those who “reside in high mobility hardship community areas.”

The remaining cards will be distributed among the city's 50 wards.

What Kind of Cards Are Available?

Residents can either apply for free gas cards or free transit cards. Only one person per household can apply for the cards.

When is the Deadline to Enter the Lotteries?

According to city officials, applications must be submitted by Sept. 1. It is unclear when the last lottery will be held, but the city has been conducting lotteries during the first week of each month.

Where Can I Find More Information?

Residents can either visit their local library or go to the Chicago Moves website for more information.