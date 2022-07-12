Yelp Reveals Top Places to Eat in Chicago: New List

It's no secret Chicagoans love a good bite to eat and Yelp just released a list of the top spots across the city.

Yelp's Top 50 Places to Eat in Chicago looks at restaurants and food shops from neighborhoods like Lincoln Park, Little Village, Logan Square, Albany Park and West Loop, among other areas.

Topping the list this July, Bistro 6050 in Dunning was ranked No. 1 and serves small bites and street food from across the globe, according to the business review site.

The eatery, located at 6050 W. Irving Park Rd., is known for its empanadas, bubble tea and sweet crepes. Of the over 300 reviews, the spot has earned an average of five stars on Yelp.

Here were the top 15 places to eat in Chicago:

Bistro 6050, Dunning Bolivar & Lincoln Venezuelan Café, Lake View Cedar Place, Lincoln Park Penumbra, Logan Square The Crepe Shop, Lake View Aloha Wagon, Little Village Wonder Chop, Bucktown Fons Empanadas, Lincoln Park Ciccio Mio, River North Torteria San Lenchito, Albany Park XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant, Ravenswood Dulce De Leche Café, Albany Park Amaru, Wicker Park Oriole, West Loop 11 Degrees North, Lake View

For the full list, click here.

All restaurants were open and had a passing health score as of June 27, Yelp noted.

Yelp identified which businesses were in the "restaurant" category of the website, then ranked those locations using various factors, such as total volume and ratings of reviews.