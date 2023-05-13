Yelp Lists Top Breweries in Each State for Craft Beer Week. Here are the Midwestern Spots That Made the Cut

In honor of American Craft Beer Week beginning on Monday, Yelp has released a list of the best breweries in each U.S. state.

To compile the list, Yelp analyzed the all-time total volume and ratings of reviews for breweries across the country, narrowing it down to the top-rated brewery in each state.

According to Yelp, all businesses were open and had passed their most recent health inspection as of March 3, 2023.

Here's a look at what Yelp deemed to be the best brewery in Illinois and other nearby states:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A full list of the top brewery in each state according to Yelp can be found here.