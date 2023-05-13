Yelp Lists Top Breweries in Each State for Craft Beer Week. Here are the Midwestern Spots That Made the Cut

In honor of American Craft Beer Week beginning on Monday, Yelp has released a list of the best breweries in each U.S. state.
To compile the list, Yelp analyzed the all-time total volume and ratings of reviews for breweries across the country, narrowing it down to the top-rated brewery in each state.
According to Yelp, all businesses were open and had passed their most recent health inspection as of March 3, 2023.
Here's a look at what Yelp deemed to be the best brewery in Illinois and other nearby states:
- Illinois: Begyle Brewing, 1800 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, Ill.
- Iowa: Marto Brewing Co., 930 4th Street, Sioux City, Iowa
- Indiana: Guggman Haus Brewing, 1701 Gent Avenue, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Kentucky: Atrium Brewing, 1154 Logan Street, Louisville, Ky.
- Michigan: The Filling Station Microbrewery, 642 Railroad Place, Traverse City, Mich.
- Minnesota: Junkyard Brewing Company, 1416 1st Avenue N, Moorhead, Minn.
- Missouri: Boulevard Brewing, 2501 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Mo.
- Ohio: Noble Beast Brewing, 1470 Lakeside Avenue E, Cleveland, Ohio
- Wisconsin: Oliphant Brewery, 350 Main Street Suite 2, Somerset, Wis.
A full list of the top brewery in each state according to Yelp can be found here.