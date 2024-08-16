Years-old attendance record broken at Illinois State Fair thanks to one artist

A years-old attendance record was broken at the Illinois State Fair's Grandstand this week, with a new performer bringing in the highest number of attendees ever for a concert at the fair.

According to organizers, the record was previously set in 2011, when Jason Aldean packed 15,329 seats at the annual summer event. Aldean was followed by Florida Georgia Line, with 15,204 in 2014 and Reba McEntire with 14,823 in 2019.

But in 2024, a new genre took the top spot as Lil Wayne brought 15,427 people to the fair Wednesday.

“The Illinois State Fair brings people together,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “Yesterday, our naturalization ceremony welcomed nearly 200 new citizens from 49 countries. That night, Lil Wayne smashed concert attendance records. Both events provided opportunities for people of all backgrounds, faiths and musical tastes to come together and celebrate our differences as well as our similarities.”

Lil Wayne, dubbed "one of the best-selling artists of all time," was first announced as a headliner for the event in May.

Officials said the attendance record "underscores the importance of a diverse lineup" at the fair.

“Our team worked hard to ensure something for everyone at the Grandstand, and Lil Wayne is a rap legend,” Jerry Costello II, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said in a statement.

The fair, in Springfield, Illinois, takes place Aug. 8 through 18.

Grandstand shows continued this week, with the Jonas Brothers Thursday night, Smashing Pumpkins Friday night, Miranda Lambert Saturday night and Shaboozey closes out the fair Sunday night.

Tickets are still available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Grandstand box office.