Yankees' Aaron Judge Talks Cubs, Wrigley, Free Agency for Kap

Asking Aaron Judge (for a friend) about free agency, Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — The mission wasn’t especially covert. Or especially smart.

But friend-of-the-column Dave Kaplan has been obsessed with one of his Kapotheticals for weeks: specifically that the Cubs can fix what’s broke by going all in and big on the biggest pending free agent on next fall’s market.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When Kap says big he means big as in the biggest contract in Cubs history and even bigger as in the 6-foot-7, hits-home-runs-by-the-miles Aaron Judge.

Never mind that Kap hasn’t figured out where the Cubs are going to get their championship-caliber pitching or championship-caliber up-the-middle run prevention.

So we went to the Bronx heavy on recon, light on intel (of any kind) and in search of the answer Kap wanted from Judge: Would he consider the Cubs (and does the big guy want a lifetime supply of Malnati’s pizza)?

Not sure if The Kap Man realizes the guy already turned down seven years and $213.5 million to stay with the Yankees — a team that actually spends and obsesses about winning every year almost as much as Kap does about bright socks and biceps ink.

But we accepted the assignment, stalked the target on the field after multiple wasted recon patrols through the clubhouse and intercepted the target after a public relations cameo behind the plate Saturday.

Aaron! Just had one question. Asking for a friend. No, seriously …What do you think of the Cubs as an attractive team for a free agent?

AJ: “I’m not going to get into that right now. I’m here with the Yankees this year, and we’ll figure the rest of that out at the end of the year.”

Yeah, but you definitely have a bunch of guys in your clubhouse who can tell you first-hand what Wrigley and the fan base are like, right?

AJ: “They’ve said a lot of good things. And the one time I played there in ’17 I could feel the energy that that place brings. And just the history there, and the fans. It doesn’t matter if it’s a day game on a Tuesday or a Friday night game; they always show out and show their support.

“It’s a great place. But I’ve got nothing about free agency [for your friend], or stuff like that yet.”

OK, but … [Note: Judge can sometimes be hard to find, but once found seems more gracious considering the one-question promise than a typical PBW] … It’s different with Yankee pinstripes, right, when every year in New York you know it’s a year to chase the whole thing? The Cubs not so much. Does that influence a free agent’s outlook?

AJ: “It may. [Yikes, Kap]. But I haven’t even thought about that yet. I’ve got a lot on my plate the next couple months.”

No doubt. What’s your optimism or thoughts about extending your future here in New York?

AJ: “I hope it works out. I’m willing to be a lifelong Yankee my whole career. I think that would be something pretty special. We weren’t really able to come to terms before the season started. That’s part of the business, part of the business of this game. You never know. Things could change. And we’ll see.”

Yeah, but that’s not what Kap wants to hea—I mean, you’re doing your part on the field [The last Yankee to have 24 home runs in the team’s first 60 games was Mickey Mantle; the only other one was Babe Ruth].

AJ: “That’s all I can do. That’s all you can control. You can’t control the other stuff: What they offer, what they say, what happens. It’s just about what I can do on the field and help us win games. That’s all I care about.”

So, let me ask you about Chicago pizza. You know anything about Malnati’s? Let me give you Kap’s number. He’ll buy you a steak. And all the pizza you want. Hit him up. He’ll take care of you. Big shot in Chicago. No, really lAsk Rizz.

AJ: “I appreciate it. Great to meet you.”

At which point, Judge began heading away to the clubhouse.

Hey, no, really! I was asking for a friend.

No, seriously. …

Well, Kap, it's all yours from here.

Mission accomplished.

Schwindel 1, Rizzo 0

What’s it like to replace a face of the franchise like Anthony Rizzo?

Frank Schwindel, the Cubs’ first baseman since Rizzo was traded at the deadline last year, took the questions in stride when asked as the Cubs played Rizzo’s Yankees over the weekend, calling Rizzo “awesome,” calling chatting with him at first “cool,” and saying “nobody can replace [Rizzo]” on the Cubs roster or in fans’ hearts.

“I’m not competing against him,” Schwindel said.

That last part was true until Sunday’s eighth inning New York, when Schwindel was called on for a second position-player pitching appearance of the season because of the Yankees rout.

With one out and one on, Rizzo stepped in and lined a 1-0 pitch hard to left — for the second out.

And just like that, 11 months after one tank sent Rizzo packing, another Tank sent him back to the pine.

Streak of the week

One of the most impressive achievements by a Cub this year — and historic rarity for anybody from any team — quietly was scuttled Saturday, lost in the din of all those Yankee home runs in that 8-0 Cubs loss.

Until then, Chris Morel had reached base in every game he played, starting with that dramatic home run in his debut, for a streak of 22 to start a big-league career. It’s the longest for any active player — longest since Rocco Baldelli with the Devil Rays 19 years ago.

Safe to say the kid doesn’t have to worry about a return ticket to the minors anymore — at least anytime soon?

“We’re penciling him into the leadoff spot every night,” team president Jed Hoyer said. “That’s probably the best indication of how we feel about him.”

Freak of the week

Give Schwindel another shout out for Sunday’s “pitching” appearance that included the slowest pitch recorded in a big-league game since MLB began tracking every pitch in 2008.

It was 35.1.

Yes, miles per hour. And, no, not a typo.

Thirty …Five … Point … One.

The eephus was the first pitch he threw Sunday.

“I was like, I think I can hit that,” said Kyle Higashioka, who launched a moon shot over the left field wall. “That was pretty funny.”

It was the second homer of the game for Higashioka, who had none in 100 plate appearances before those two — which was slightly less funny for the Cubs.

Separate lives

Hoyer said with the odd arbitration schedule this year, and with the short spring and in-season hearings, it was worth making the effort to settle with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras — even if it took until the day before Thursday’s scheduled hearing for both sides to agree to engage.

So how might avoiding arbitration with that midpoint agreement impact the thinking on whether to make an extension offer for last All-Star championship core player?

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Hoyer said.

Not even to say it’s two separate things?

“It’s two separate things,” he said.

Translation: Two separate lives by the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Take the poll

Second-year Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson not only looked like the Cubs’ best pitcher the first two months of the season but he was earning All-Star endorsements from the likes of his manager and catcher, and he was getting an extended run in the rotation to take his All-Star shot.

Cue the screeching tires.

Thompson made two starts during the just concluded road trip that were successively the worst of his young career — going from 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA to 6-2, 3.67 in the span of 3 2/3 innings combined in Baltimore and New York.

Suffice to say the baseball pundits can take a break from the Keegan/All-Star hot takes for now.

Which leaves one of the big questions of the next few weeks:

After Willson Contreras, who is Cubs’ next likeliest 2022 All-Star — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 13, 2022

Douche of the Week

If one brother in the Orioles ownership family suing the other over control of their dad’s team wasn’t enough to to win DOW, the O’s handling of the delay and eventual postponement of the Cubs-Orioles getaway-day game during that storm of biblical proportion on Wednesday night cinched it.

A mutual day off when the Cubs return to the area in August to play the Nationals already was identified, and the forecast was clear, and brutal, for more than 24 hours by the time the powers that be at Camden Yards decided to keep the teams grounded in the clubhouses for two hours after game time until finally banging it.

Bottom line: You can’t spell Douche of the Week without some O’s.

Previous winners: Josh Donaldson (May 23), Marquee Sports Network (May 30), ESPN Mic’d-up Player Dept. (June 6).

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.