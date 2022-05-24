Yankees' Aaron Judge Speaks on Teammate Josh Donaldson's Suspension

By Kristen Conti

Yankees’ Aaron Judge speaks on teammate Josh Donaldson's suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees’ right fielder Aaron Judge gave his perspective on the controversial remark made by his teammate Josh Donaldson on Saturday against Chicago.

“It’s a tough one. Joke or not, I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there, especially given the history, the series in Chicago … JD made a mistake, owned up to it, and now we’ve got to move on,” said Judge, according to reporter Bryan Hoch.

The three-time All-Star stays neutral, admitting his teammate definitely misspoke, but also urging the league to move forward. 

Similarly, New York manager Aaron Boone found Donaldson's comment to be wrong, though he did believe his player's statement as to why the remark was made.

During Saturday’s White Sox-Yankees game, New York third baseman Josh Donaldson called his Chicago opponent Tim Anderson “Jackie” on the field, resulting in a one-game suspension from the league.

Donaldson has appealed the league's suspension.

