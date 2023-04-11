Yan Gomes Feels Something Special Brewing With the Chicago Cubs

Yan Gomes feels something special brewing with the Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs are off to a thrilling start to the 2023 season, despite holding the third-place spot in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, Yan Gomes sees something deeper than a team that's gotten off to a good start. He sees long-term potential for the Cubs this season and for years to come.

"Getting off to a good start is for sure important for anybody," Gomes said to Tony Andracki. "But at the same time, I feel like it's important to understand what we're building here. We got way too good of a team, way too good of a coaching staff, way too good of a fanbase that's behind us every single game to hang our hats."

The Cubs made plenty of reputable offseason additions to bolster a roster that recorded under a .500 record last season.

Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini and Tucker Barnhart, just to name a few. They're joining a versatile and athletic lineup of capable hitters and defenders with the Cubs.

Also, a group is tough as nails.

On Tuesday, the Cubs fought back from a 7-0 deficit to the Seattle Mariners at a packed Wrigley Field. They fought back diligently and with the power to erase the lead. With the help of a Nelson Vasquez grand slam, they turned the lead in their favor, 8-7 in the third inning.

By the game's end, they won, 14-9, on the backs of Swanson – who recorded four hits – and Velasquez, who added two other hits outside of his grand slam.

The bullpen fought back after Hayden Wesneski let up seven runs in 1.1 innings. Michael Rucker and Adbert Alzolay combined for 4.2 innings, allowing one run between each of them.

Because of games like Tuesday for the Cubs, Gomes thinks they have something special.

"I feel like we've built that from top to bottom and can really do this," Gomes said. "We got a lot of experience here."

