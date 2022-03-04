WWE Announces ‘Hell in a Cell' is Coming to Chicago

WWE is returning to Chicago, this time to brings its popular "Hell in a Cell" event to the city.

The wrestling company announced its iconic event will play out June 5 at the Allstate Arena.

For a limited number of specials throughout the year, the event showcases two competitors as they brawl inside a 20-foot tall, steel chain-link cell with only one way out: a door wrung by chains and a padlock.

With no disqualifications, anything is game in the no-holds-barred match. In order to win, competitors must secure an in-ring pinfall or submission.

Ticket packages for the event are available for purchase here and the matches will be available for stream on Peacock.

General public ticket information will be announced shortly, the company said.

While this is the first time the Hell in a Cell program has set its sights on the city, Chicago is no stranger to the WWE. Allstate Arena hosted Premium Live Events for the WWE Survivor Series back in November 2019.

WWE also will return to Allstate Arena ahead of its summer event for a live taping of its flagship show, WWE Raw, March 21.