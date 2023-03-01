Wu Tang Clan, Nas & KISS Add Upcoming Chicago Tour Dates. See the Full 2023 Concert Roundup

There are some big new additions to the 2023 Chicago concert list.

Wu Tang Clan and Nas have announced their "N.Y. State of Mind Tour," which includes a stop at Chicago's United Center on Oct. 8. Produced by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena.

Presale tickets for North American tour dates are on sale. General admission ticket sales will begin on March 3. For more information, and to purchase tickets, see here.

KISS will also hit the stage at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Nov. 27. The legendary rock group – which currently consists of members Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer – is heading out on their farewell "End of the Road" North American tour.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, and get more information, see here.

If you're interested in seeing who else is coming to the Windy City this year, check out our comprehensive list below.

Wizkid

Nigerian singer Wizkid is coming to Chicago for his "More Love, Less Ego" tour. The Afrobeats artist will perform at the United Center in March.

When: Mar. 24

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

John Mayer

John Mayer will, "for the first time in his career" embark on a "solo, acoustic tour" beginning in the spring of 2023, a press release from Live Nation says.

When: Mar. 31

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" Kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis.

When: April 9

Where: Radius Chicago

Tickets: On sale now

MANÁ

Latin-American band MANÁ is coming to Chicago in April.

When: April 28-29

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Luke Combs

Country star Luke Combs will embark on an "unprecedented world tour in 2023," stopping for one night in Chicago.

When: May 6

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Blink-182

Blink-182 has announced a world tour, with two dates in Chicago. According to the band, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

When: May 6, 7

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Lizzo

Three-time Grammy-winning pop artist Lizzo will take the United Center stage during the North American leg of her "Special 2our tour."

When: May 17, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Janet Jackson

This icon's "Together Again" tour marks her 50th year in the entertainment industry and features performances by artist Ludacris.

When: May 27

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is coming to Soldier Field this summer. The singer will be joined by OWENN and girl in red, as well as MUNA and Gracie Abrams on stage in Chicago.

When: June 2, 3, 4

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: No longer on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster. More tickets may be released at times leading up to the show

Dead & Company

Dead & Company is set to stop in Chicago for its Summer 2023 "The Final Tour." The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead, is scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in June.

When: June 9, 10

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Nickelback

Nickelback is set to stop in Illinois twice for its "Get Rollin' tour."

When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy will kick off their 2023 U.S. stadium tour at Wrigley Field For its Chicago show. The band will be joined by fellow hometown musicians Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & the Serpent.

When: June 21

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Stevie Nicks

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will grace the United Center stage this summer as she embarks on a 14-stop tour, with a performance in Chicago in June.

When: June 23

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Young the Giant

Multi-platinum selling artist Young the Giant will embark on a summer tour with Milk Chance beginning in May. The tour will stop in Chicago over the summer.

When: June 23

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Morgan Wallen

Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Night At A Time" tour will stop at Wrigley Field in June and feature guest performances from artists like Hardy and Parker McCollum.

When: June 22, 23

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage

In an ode to the '90s, the solo project of former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher will visit Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in late June alongside Madison-based rock group Garbage.

When: June 27, 2023

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Anita Baker

American soul music icon Anita Baker will be at the United Center in June joined by special guest Babyface.

When: June 30, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bryan Adams

Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will in 2023 hit the road for his "So Happy it Hurts" tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

When: July 2

Where: Allstate Arena

Tickets: On sale now

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May, with a Chicago stop over the summer.

When: July 7, 8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Windy City Smokeout

The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.

When: July 13, 14, 15, 16

Who: Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band

Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now

Beyoncé

Queen Bey's "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour will stop in Chicago this summer.

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.

Thomas Rhett

The award-winning country music singer is coming to Chicago this summer.

When: July 28

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Ed Sheeran

Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran is set to stop in Chicago while on his world tour.

When: July 29

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Madonna

Legendary singer Madonna has announced "The Celebration Tour," and the Windy City is on her list. She'll take the stage at the United Center in August, preforming songs that span her 40-year career.

When: Aug. 9, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Boss has added two Chicago dates to his 2023 tour.

When: Aug. 9, 11

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

P!NK

The artist's fall tour, "Trustfall," will feature performances from Grouplove and more.

When: Aug. 12

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Sam Smith

Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith is embarking on a world tour with a stop in Chicago.

When: Aug. 15

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Guns N Roses

The rock-and-roll band will embark on its massive 2023 world tour, with ticket pre-sales beginning on Feb. 22nd.

When: Aug. 24

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Arctic Monkeys

The Arctic Monkeys are coming to the United Center for its summer 2023 tour. Joined by Irish band Fontaines D.C., the band will be in town for one night only. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

When: Aug. 27, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Beck and Phoenix

The artists will co-headline the "Summer Odyssey" tour which stops in Chicago in August. on Aug. 31.

When: Aug. 31

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Cigarettes After Sex

This dream-pop group announced a 2023 North American tour with a stop in the Windy City.

When: Sep.1 & 2

Where: The Salt Shed

Tickets: On sale now

Depeche Mode

The new-wave group is embarking on their first tour in more than 5 years, with two stops in Chicago - although one date is already sold out.

When: April 8 (sold out) Nov. 13

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale