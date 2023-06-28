Wrong-way I-55 crash kills couple, injures 3 of their kids near Joliet

A wrong-way crash Tuesday night on I-55 near Joliet claimed the lives of two parents and injured three of their children.

Illinois State Police said a pickup truck heading northbound in the southbound lanes near Wilmington slammed head-on into the SUV carrying Ron and Kelly Dube and their kids just after 10:30 p.m. The family's SUV was then hit by a semi-truck.

Ron and Kelly Dube, of Emington, were both killed. Three of their children, the youngest 2 years old, were injured.

"Now these kids don’t have a parent," said Ron Dube Sr. "My four grandchildren do not have a parent anymore."

The children suffered broken bones and cuts and were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Their older sister was not with them at the time. The crash happened as the family was heading home from dropping her off at her aunt’s house for a sleepover.

Ron Dube managed warehouses. Kelly Dube was a stay-at-home mom.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with medical expenses and funeral costs.

“You never expect this,” said the children's aunt, Melissa Allen. "It is a miracle the kids are okay."

The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

No charges have been filed against the driver. Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.