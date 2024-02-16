Parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday morning were shut down following a wrong-way crash that left at least one person seriously injured.

According to Chicago Police, the wrong-way crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

At that time, a Mazda 6 sedan, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, struck a Chevy sedan, police said.

The driver of the Chevy, a 26-year-old male, sustained fractures and abrasions and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Mazda exited the vehicle following the crash and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Early Friday, parts of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before the Chicago River were shut down as part of an investigation. Roads were back open in the 6 a.m. hour.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.