Wrigleyville Restaurant Named For Former Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Closes

Maddon's Post, the Wrigleyville restaurant named for former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, has closed, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"To our family, friends and Chicago, we’ve enjoyed our run and we are grateful to all who walked through our doors to celebrate good times," a note on the restaurant's Facebook page read.

Maddon and Chef Tony Mantuano announced plans for the establishment in February and opened it in May.

Following Maddon's departure from the team in September, the restaurant became a spot for Cubs fans to leave thank you notes.

Maddon also owns a restaurant in Tampa called “Ava.” The restaurant, highly rated on various social media websites, features pizza, pastas, and wood-fired dishes, and has been a hot spot since it opened in 2014.