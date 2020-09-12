Wrigleyville Bar Redmond's Ale House to Shut Down Sunday

Redmond's Ale House, a popular sports bar in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood, will close for good Sunday, according to the establishment's Facebook page.

While Saturday is the bar's last full day of business, it will be open Sunday afternoon for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings game. Redmond's plans to close at 6 p.m. Sunday.

To all our Redmond's family, friends and loyal patrons - We are devastated to announce that today/tonight (Saturday) is... Posted by Redmond's Ale House on Friday, September 11, 2020

"There are not enough words to express all the memories that have happened within our walls or how much we will truly miss all of you..." a post on the establishment's Facebook page read. "Thank you for your patronage. Thank you for your support."

The restaurant also reminded customers that restrictions imposed in wake of the coronavirus must be followed in the business's final days.