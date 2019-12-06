Wrigley Field Renovation Reviewed For ADA Compliance

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois has started an investigation to determine whether the 5-year renovation of Wrigley Field is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to court records.

An attorney for the Cubs sent a letter Thursday to U.S. District Court Judge Jorge Alonso, who is hearing a Dec. 2017 lawsuit filed by Chicago attorney David A. Cerda on behalf of his son, David F. Cerda, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The lawsuit alleged that as a result of the renovation, Wrigley Field doesn't have enough seats for wheelchair spectators, and the choices of viewing locations and view angles aren't "equivalent to, or better than" the choices available to other spectators, as required by the ADA.

David A. Cerda claimed in the lawsuit that his son, a Cubs fan, suffered damages, and cannot enjoy seating at Wrigley Field that complies with the ADA. The Cubs previously planned to install additional seating before the beginning of the 2020 season, but decided to place the project on hold due to the investigation.

In a statement, Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the team plans to fully cooperate with the review of Wrigley Field.

"We are proud of the improvements made as part of the 1060 Project which have substantially increased the accessibility of Wrigley Field a historic landmark built in 1914," he said. "Maintaining compliance with the ADA is of critical importance to us as is improving the gameday experience for all fans--including people with disabilities."