Wrigley Field given temporary new look for Saturday's Northwestern-Iowa game

Transforming Wrigley Field into a football venue doesn’t happen overnight.

The playing surface for the Friendly Confines is undergoing some changes before hosting a Big Ten showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats.

Cubs Senior Vice President of Operations David Cromwell says work for the game has been ongoing for about a month, beginning shortly after the conclusion of the MLB regular season.

Dozens of Cubs employees and many more from outside the organization have pitched in to get the field ready for the Cats and Hawkeyes.

In preparation for the game, the field's pitcher's mound, Cubs' dugout and netting around the field have all been removed.

Additionally, the infield dirt has been covered with grass and coaches booths have been made for the game.

Unlike the infamous 2010 game at Wrigley Field that featured the Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini, both end zones will be in use on Saturday, though the teams will once again share a sideline.

According to the Cubs, the capacity for Saturday afternoon's game will be approximately 37,000 fans.

Kickoff for Saturday's Big Ten showdown at the Confines is slated for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.