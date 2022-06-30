Would Emmanuel Sanders Be Ideal Free-Agent Addition for Bears?

Why Sanders would be ideal free-agent addition for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Emmanuel Sanders no longer is the A1 receiver he was with the Denver Broncos. The 35-year-old’s numbers have dropped over the past two seasons during single-year stints in New Orleans and Buffalo.

But while Sanders might not be the 1,000-yard receiver he was between 2014 and 2016, he still could provide immense value to a team looking to build a winning foundation. One with a talented, second-year quarterback, a young receiver looking to make a leap, and an offensive system Sanders thrived in three seasons ago.

Sanders would be an ideal short-term addition for a Bears team needing both veteran leadership and wide receiver production.

It’s unlikely that Sanders, a Super Bowl champion, would want to spend one of his last years on a team with no realistic title chances.

But if Sanders remains unsigned into training camp, he’s worth a phone call from general manager Ryan Poles. Not only for what he can offer on the field but the value he can provide to two players the Bears hope are foundational pieces of their future – Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney.

Fields’ first season was plagued with turnover issues and coaching malpractice from a staff that refused to adapt the Bears’ offense to fit his strengths.

After the season, the Bears jettisoned general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. They hired Matt Eberflus and Poles to right the ship. Eberflus brought in Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator, and Getsy has spent the offseason installing a system tailored to what Fields does best. That system, an offshoot of the Shanahan tree, is one Sanders had success in during his stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

The 49ers acquired Sanders via a trade with the Denver Broncos midway through the 2019 season, and the veteran wideout proved to be the missing piece for a team 10 minutes away from a Super Bowl title.

“He meant a ton, and I think it would have been real hard to get to where we got to if we didn’t make that move for him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in 2020 after Sanders left to join the Saints.

“He came in, did exactly what I was hoping for and more.”

In 10 regular-season games for the 49ers, Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He also was a mentor to a young wide-receiver room that included Deebo Samuel.

Sanders would check several boxes for the Bears. He’s a reliable, veteran target who understands the principles of the Shanahan offense, has had success in it, and would be an excellent on-field complement and off-field mentor to Mooney. That Sanders has spent time with Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Josh Allen should also make him a valuable resource for Fields during a critical developmental season.

Poles tried to give out one long-term deal this offseason. It fell through when Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical. Outside of the failed three-year, $40 million contract for Ogunjobi, Poles focused his efforts on short-term, prove-it deals, setting the Bears up to be major players in next year’s free-agent market.

The Bears didn’t call Akiem Hicks, and it doesn’t appear they attempted to re-engage with Ogunjobi, who signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago isn’t looking to add veteran talent to help win games in 2022. That’s clear.

But adding Sanders for one season could pay dividends on and off the field for two of the players who are vital to Eberflus and Poles’ rebuilding efforts.

Samuel spoke glowingly of Sanders’ mentorship during his time in San Francisco. Mooney is coming off a breakout season and could use a veteran mentor in his first season as the No. 1 option in Chicago. Fields desperately needs another pass-catching option outside of Mooney, and Sanders’ time with Manning, Brees, and Allen could prove vital to a young quarterback with all the tools to be great.

Eberflus has spent his first offseason building a culture and a standard. The Bears are a young team with limited veterans to help set that winning culture.

The Steelers drafted Sanders. He won a title alongside Manning in Denver before playing for the 49ers, Saints, and Bills, all teams that made playoffs. He has spent his career in winning organizations and alongside winning players.

If the Bears have a free-agent move left (unlikely), Sanders would be a good acquisition for a young team in need of his on-field skills and off-field leadership.

