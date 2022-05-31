Would Daron Payne Trade Make Sense for Bears' Rebuilding Plan?

With Hicks off market, should Bears try to trade for Payne? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans wanted Akiem Hicks to return. After Larry Ogunjobi’s failed physical voided his contract agreement to come to Chicago, the door appeared at least be open for a reunion between Hicks and the Bears.

But dreams of Hicks returning disappeared Tuesday when the 32-year-old defensive lineman agreed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While Hicks is now off the market, the Bears still have a need on the interior of the defensive line. Free agents Ndamukong Suh, Eddie Goldman, Brandon Williams, and Ogunjobi remain available, but the Bears could potentially take another avenue.

Last month, The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported the Washington Commanders had “quietly” made it known that defensive tackle Daron Payne was available. Standig noted that while the Commanders’ ask in a trade was unknown, he was told the return was “not minor.”

Payne, 25, is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. The Commanders recently extended defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and plan to offer extensions to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the near future. All of that, coupled with Carson Wentz’s massive cap hit, makes it improbable that the Commanders will be able to extend Payne.

This brings us to the Bears. Chicago is on the ground floor of a rebuild with a relatively empty cabinet on the interior of the defensive line.

While Allen often overshadows Payne, the 25-year-old put together an excellent 2021 season. He recorded 4.5 sacks, 61 combined tackles, 15 QB hits and 47 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Last season, Payne ranked 11th in pass-rush grade among defensive lineman who logged at least 328 pass-rush snaps. In addition, his 12.6 percent win rate ranked 18th.

The analytics tell us Payne is in the tier of defensive linemen below the elite stars like Aaron Donald, Allen, Cameron Hayward, Vita Vea, and Chris Jones. But he’s still a top-10/12 interior defensive lineman who is only 25 and could be the anchor of a defensive line.

Should the Bears be interested? Of course, the Bears should look to add talent to their roster, especially young talent, in any way possible.

However, the natural questions arise: What’s the transaction price? What kind of extension does Payne want?

If Washington keeps Payne this season and he leaves in free agency, the Commanders will likely get a fourth-round compensatory pick. Would a third-round pick be enough to get the deal done? A third and a later Day 3 pick?

Payne is a really good player at a non-premium position, so his value on the trade market is a little unclear. But there’s no doubt the Bears could use a player of his caliber upfront.

The most likely outcome is the Commanders hold onto Payne, and he goes to the highest bidder after the season. They have little incentive to deal him unless Payne makes the situation difficult come training camp. Still, Washington isn’t as deep on the defensive line as in years past, and Ron Rivera is looking to make a run at an NFC East title. Trading Payne would hamper that pursuit.

The 2022 season for the Bears will be about determining who is part of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles’ long-term vision. The Bears could have young defensive cornerstones in Jaylon Johnson, Roquan Smith, Kyler Gordon, and Jaquan Brisker. Eddie Jackson, 28, also figures to be part of their vision. Trevis Gipson can show himself to be a franchise edge rusher with a leap in Year 3.

The 25-year-old Payne would fit in nicely with a young defensive core that has potential.

The Bears need help on the defensive line. A one-year contract for a veteran makes little sense for a rebuilding team. Finding a way to swipe Payne from Washington makes more sense for what the Bears are building if the price is palatable.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.