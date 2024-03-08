Would-be robber shot and killed by concealed carry license holder in Auburn Gresham

A concealed carry license holder shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him outside Friday morning in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at around 5:26 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street. According to Chicago police, a 60-year-old man was approached by a gunman who displayed a weapon and demanded his items.

The victim, who possesses a concealed carry license and a valid Firearms Owner Identification Card, exchanged gunfire with the suspect, authorities said. The suspect, who had yet to be identified Friday afternoon, was shot throughout the body and later died from his injuries.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and left arm and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Additional details weren't immediately available Friday afternoon as detectives continued to investigate.