Snoop Dogg's Summer Aurora Concert Postponed

Snoop Dogg won't be performing this summer at Aurora's RiverEdge Park, the venue announced.

According to the park, Snoop decided to postpone his 2021 tour, but the venue is "looking for new dates in 2022."

It remains unclear when the concert might be rescheduled.

The Grammy-award winning musician is not only known for his music which includes hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice," but also for his acting, massive marijuana enthusiasm and his friendship with Martha Stewart.

Chicago-based rapper Twista was also set to join Snoop Dogg during the concert. It was not immediately known if Twista would still be performing at the rescheduled event.

Although Snoop's performance was slated to take place in July, RiverEdge also postponed its entire June concert lineup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While it appears the vaccination process is going well in Illinois, it’s apparent to us that we still will not be in a position to do shows in June of 2021," the venue wrote in an April statement. "Much like our concert colleagues at venues such as Wrigley Field, Ravinia and more, we anticipate being able to begin our summer season in July — assuming there are no further restrictions from the state. Therefore, June 2021 shows are being postponed to June 2022."

The park's 2021 concert season is now set to open on July 9.