Snoop Dogg to Perform in Aurora for One Night Only

By Molly Walsh

Snoop Dogg performs during the "How the West was Won" tour at Toyota Amphitheatre on October 12, 2019 in Wheatland, California.

Snoop Dogg will perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park as part of its summer 2020 season on July 19.

The Grammy-award winning musician is not only known for his music which includes hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice," but also for his acting, massive marijuana enthusiasm and his friendship with Martha Stewart.

Chicago-based rapper Twista will join Snoop Dogg during the concert. Twista, formerly known as Tung Twista, once held the Guiness World Record of fastest rapper on earth.

Tickets are on sale on the RiverEdge Park website here.

