See Inside the Psychedelic New Gucci Pop-Up in Chicago

Step inside Gucci's newest pop-up shop, Gucci Pin, in Chicago and you might think you've walked into a time machine.

The store, inspired by the "pins seen on interactive digital maps," brings a funky, psychedelic twist to the brand. The store is dedicated to debuting a collection that is "all about color, energy, impact and a dreamlike spirit," Gucci said, noting the approach aims to channel the spirit of "'70s psychedelia."

"The Chicago GG Psychedelic Gucci Pin creates a dreamscape of nocturnal refractions and reflections, taking us into a fantastical night club where visitors are welcome to join the party," a release reads.

The store features a cloakroom, a dance floor, a mirror ball, giant mirrored walls and more.

Items available at the store include read-to-wear men's and women's clothing, handbags, luggage, shoes, small leather goods, accessories, a watch and more.

It's located at 160 N. Morgan St.

