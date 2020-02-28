See Inside: An Intimate Sushi ‘Speakeasy’ Opens Inside a Chicago Hotel Room

Tucked inside a suite at the Hotel Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood sits a new kind of sushi restaurant.

And it’s the first of its kind in Chicago.

Sushi Suite 202, named for the room it sits inside, is an intimate “sushi speakeasy,” the first sushi restaurant to open inside a hotel in the city.

Within 500 square feet of space, a six-seat cocktail bar greets guests, followed by a small lounge area and a six-seat sushi bar, serving up a 17-course, 60-minute omakase dining experience for $125.

“You will feel as if Executive Chef Kin Wangchuk is your own personal chef as he creates 17 delectable pieces of nigiri sushi ranging from succulent botan ebi to prized Hokkaido uni all made from sustainable fish sourced from all over the world,” the restaurant said in a release.

The restaurant officially opened on Valentine’s day and plans to seat up to 30 seatings Sunday through Thursday and 36 seatings Friday and Saturday.